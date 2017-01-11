Fresh appeal for Claudia's Law to be ...

Fresh appeal for Claudia's Law to be heard in Parliament today

Read more: York Press

THE father of missing York chef Claudia Lawrence will visit Parliament again today, to try and close a legal loophole and help the families of missing people. Peter Lawrence will join Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, who will speak to the House of Commons and call for changes to the Guardianship laws to be introduced.

