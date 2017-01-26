Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap
The firm currently has a GBX 170 price objective on the stock. Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower PLC opened at 123.50 on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC