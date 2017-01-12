Flowers Foods' Growth Story Intact Despite Legal Woes

Although Flowers Foods, Inc. may report lackluster results for Q4 2016 , its performance will likely improve in the first quarter of 2017 against easier comps, Wunderlich's Mitchell B. Pinheiro said in a report. He added that the company could exceed the current investor expectations for 2017, "which to us is a solid set-up for stock performance."

