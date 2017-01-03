Farmers Aligned With Trump Campaign Object to Megamergers
Some farm-belt advisers to the Trump campaign say they want the president-elect to put the brakes on agriculture-industry consolidation Some farm-state advisers to President-elect Donald Trump are speaking out against a wave of mergers among global seed and pesticide companies, warning they could boost the prices farmers pay.
