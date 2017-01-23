Drones Flying into Agriculture Industry - video
The drones at Grogan's range in size, but there are larger drones not in stock yet that have eight blades and eight motors and can hold up to two and a half gallons of chemicals used for things like crop dusting. "So, it's not gonna replace crop dusting, but it would definitely be a good tool in their belt, something to add to their arsenal," Grogan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westerner.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC