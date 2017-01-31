Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** A.P. Moller-Maersk is considering selling its oil and gas business in Brazil as the shipping giant's energy group narrows operations in a restructuring, its chief executive said. ** U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.
