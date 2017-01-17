Coal SurprisesCoal's comeback proves a winner for Wesfarmers
The Perth conglomerate, which owns a string of retailers including core business Coles supermarkets, lifted its first-half earnings forecast for its coal mining business. The company expects the business to bring in $135 million to $140 million in earnings in the first half of 2017, compared to its "broadly breakeven" earnings forecast in October.
