Claudia Lawrence investigation to be ...

Claudia Lawrence investigation to be scaled down - unless DNA provides breakthrough

8 hrs ago

POLICE are to scale down their investigation into the suspected murder of missing chef Claudia Lawrence - unless one last line of inquiry provides a breakthrough. North Yorkshire Police says its three-year probe has now moved to a 'reactive phase,' which will review any new and compelling information that comes to light.

