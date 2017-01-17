Claudia Lawrence investigation to be scaled down - unless DNA provides breakthrough
POLICE are to scale down their investigation into the suspected murder of missing chef Claudia Lawrence - unless one last line of inquiry provides a breakthrough. North Yorkshire Police says its three-year probe has now moved to a 'reactive phase,' which will review any new and compelling information that comes to light.
