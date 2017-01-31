CHS To Offer $20 Million Additional D...

CHS To Offer $20 Million Additional Dividend Preferred Stock

Commodity cooperative CHS intends to raise an additional $20 million in Class B Series 1 Preferred Stock, according to an S-1 regulatory filing . The company is organized as a cooperative and has issued a number of Preferred share series with varying yield to call dates.

Chicago, IL

