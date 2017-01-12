CHS quarterly earnings drop from a year earlier
Lower margins in its energy and food businesses continued to burden CHS Inc. in the first quarter of its fiscal year. The nation's largest farmer-owned cooperative, based in Inver Grove Heights, reported net income of $209.2 million for the three months that ended Nov. 30 - about 22 percent less than the $266.5 million earned during the same period a year before.
