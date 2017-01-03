China Curbs Ambitions to Challenge World's Top Grain Traders
Anyone seeking signs of shrinking Chinese ambitions in world agriculture markets need look no further than the inaugural speech of Jingtao Chi, tapped to run the global trading unit of the nation's biggest food company. While Chi, 53, vowed to serve clients both in China and globally during a live video beamed to Cofco International Ltd. offices from Kiev to Connecticut and Sao Paulo, he did so through an English interpreter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC