Big Roy, a 40-year-old large Versatile 1080 tractor prototype sits in ...
Big Roy, a 40-year-old large Versatile 1080 tractor prototype sits in the Westoba Agricultural Centre of Excellence on Saturday as preparations for Manitoba Ag Days continue. The prototype never entered production and Big Roy was recently restored at the Manitoba Agriculture Museum in Austin.
