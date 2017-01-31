Back to zero: Companies use 1970s budget tool to cut costs as they hunt for growth

The number of U.S. companies using a budgeting tool made famous in the 1970s by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is surging as they turn their spending habits upside down to boost profits and to re-invest in their businesses. The logo of Mondelez International is pictured at the company's building in Zurich November 14, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.