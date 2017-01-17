Ann Simonds Named Interim President/CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust
The Hennepin Theatre Trust Board of Directors announces today that Ann Simonds, incoming board chair, will serve as interim president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. Tom Hoch , founding president and CEO, is stepping down after more than two decades of leadership at the Trust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC