Andersons to close all stores, including those in Toledo and Maumee

16 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The Andersons announced on Sunday evening that it is shutting down its retail operations, including the stores in Toledo and Maumee. According to the company, the closure will eliminate approximately 650 positions in the Toledo area and an additional 400 positions in Columbus.

