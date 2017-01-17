Andersons files WARN documents
According to official paperwork filed with local and state officials Andersons plans to close retail operations will lead to the terminations of virtually all employees. Initial terminations in Maumee will occur between March 18th through April 1st and will affect approximately 42 employees.
