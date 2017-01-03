ADM reaches agreement to acquire Crosswind Industries
Archer Daniels Midland Company announced it has reached an agreement to acquire a Kansas-based pet treat and food manufacturer as part of growth and expansion efforts into its Animal Nutrition business. In a news release, ADM officials say an agreement was signed to acquire Crosswind Industries, Inc. ADM Animal Nutrition President Brent Fenton said, "ADM already sells more than 50 ingredients and commodities that are used by more than 70 percent of all pet food companies in North America.
