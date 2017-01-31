ADM Reaches Agreement for Sale of Crop Risk Services Business to Validus
The deal includes a marketing services agreement under which ADM and Validus will work together to continue to offer a full range of insurance and farmer marketing products and services to CRS customers. "We regularly evaluate our portfolio to ensure that our businesses and assets best fit our strategy to maximize long-term returns," said Joe Taets, president of ADM's Agricultural Services business unit.
