ADM announces purchase of Crosswind Industries

January 10 - Archer Daniels Midland Company announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Crosswind Industries, Inc., a Kansas-based producer of dry-expanded, dual-texture, semi-dry and semi-moist treat products for pets. "The global pet food industry represents a strong opportunity for strategic growth, especially for a company with the global resources of ADM," said Brent Fenton, President of ADM's Animal Nutrition business.

