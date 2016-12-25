Sunday's annual Christmas dinner in Battle Creek. Michael Dupre photo
From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday marked the 27th year where the VCK and many Battle Creek-area volunteers offered guests a traditional turkey and ham dinner that was open to anyone in need of food, holiday cheer or simple companionship. The 27th annual event was sponsored by the Volunteer Community Kitchen, a community project fund of the Battle Creek Community Foundation.
