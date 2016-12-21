Pork giant Smithfield skips middlemen...

Pork giant Smithfield skips middlemen in grain supply chain

Smithfield Food Inc , the world's biggest pork producer, is buying grain elevators and purchasing grain directly from farmers, a move that hits grain handlers already reeling from multiyear lows in corn and soybean prices. Some of the products of Smithfield Foods are displayed in front of at a news conference on WH Group's IPO in Hong Kong April 14, 2014.

