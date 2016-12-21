Next 25 Articles

A man was arrested after police caught him walking on the beams above the Brooklyn Bridge in broad daylight on Monday, cops said. Yazeed Elarjani, 23, climbed over a metal gate to gain access to a restricted area of the bridge, above the westbound roadway, around 1 p.m., creating a dangerous situation for the vehicles below, according to police.

