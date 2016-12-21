Memory Chips in Data Centers: Something's Gotta Give
Some of the biggest semiconductor companies in the world are in a race to build a new generation of memory chips, and the stakes couldn't be higher -- not for the chip makers themselves, nor for their data center customers. Progress in network virtualization depends on data centers that push every performance metric as hard as they can, and to that end data center operators want storage ICs that are faster than the flash memory .
