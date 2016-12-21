Memory Chips in Data Centers: Somethi...

Memory Chips in Data Centers: Something's Gotta Give

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

Some of the biggest semiconductor companies in the world are in a race to build a new generation of memory chips, and the stakes couldn't be higher -- not for the chip makers themselves, nor for their data center customers. Progress in network virtualization depends on data centers that push every performance metric as hard as they can, and to that end data center operators want storage ICs that are faster than the flash memory .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec 1 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec 1 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... Aug '16 joannabox 1
How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,880

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC