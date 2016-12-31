Kellogg's - Values'? Corn Flakes Invented to Curb Masturbation
Citing its "values as a company" to justify its decision to withdraw advertising from the Breitbart News site, Kellogg's failed to mention that its flagship cereal was invented as a cure for masturbation. A Michigan physician named John Harvey Kellogg came up with Corn Flakes while searching for a cure for auto-eroticism, believing that flavorful or seasoned foods increased sexual desire, while bland, tasteless food could curb it.
