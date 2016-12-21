Job-Hunting Students Unaware of a Top Hiring Sector
A national survey reports that students getting ready to enter the workforce are often overlooking one of the top hiring sectors - agriculture. The research, sponsored by the America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders program, found that agriculture is not being considered by many high school and college students, despite it being one of the country's major industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC