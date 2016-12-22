Investors cash in on Santa rally as miners lead ASX lower
After a promising start, investors took profits in the major miners on Friday and the ASX slid into the red on the final, shortened trading day before Christmas. For most of the week investors have enjoyed snapping up blue-chip stocks, with the likes of Woolworths, Wesfarmers and Telstra all moving higher, however traders pointed to a last-minute sweep of profit taking as the cause for Friday's dip.
