Ingredion to Purchase TIC Gums
Changing directions takes time at a multi-billion-dollar corporation, but as the dust settles at General Mills, a slimmer, more nimble production network more receptive to outside innovation is emerging. A leaner organization with a bigger appetite for manufacturing partnerships is emerging in the Twin Cities.
