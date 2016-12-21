Homeless Friends Hope for Miracle on Spring Street
A group of homeless friends living on Spring Street in downtown LA are hoping donations of tents and blankets can help them get through the coming winter storms. John Cadiz Klemack reports live for NBC4 News at 4 on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
