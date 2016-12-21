Holiday weekend gets c-c-cold as wint...

Holiday weekend gets c-c-cold as winter tosses ice, snow our way

Emergency winter weather shelters for the city's homeless plan to open for five days, starting New Year's Day. The National Weather Service says Mother Nature is about to hit the Portland area with a mix of snow and rain, which could bring at least an inch of snow to the Willamette Valley floor.

