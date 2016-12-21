High-Dividend Stock Yields 9%, 4 Stra...

High-Dividend Stock Yields 9%, 4 Straight Dividend Hikes, Insiders Buying

Do you use an ethanol blended gasoline in your buggy? Over the past few years, more and more gas stations seem to be carrying ethanol blends, which leads us to the focus stock in this article, Green Plains Partners LP, . Profile: GPP is a fee-based, limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses.

