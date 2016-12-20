General Mills Profit, Sales Miss Expe...

General Mills Profit, Sales Miss Expectations

Tuesday Dec 20

General Mills reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, hurt by weak demand for its Yoplait yogurt and Progresso soups in the United States, its biggest market. Shares of the Cheerios breakfast cereal maker, which also slashed its 2017 organic sales forecast, fell 3.3 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

