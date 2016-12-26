FY2018 EPS Estimates for General Mill...

FY2018 EPS Estimates for General Mills Inc. Cut by Clsa Americas

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Investment analysts at Clsa Americas dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Clsa Americas analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec 1 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec 1 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... Aug '16 joannabox 1
How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,014 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,905

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC