FY2018 EPS Estimates for General Mills Inc. Cut by Clsa Americas
Investment analysts at Clsa Americas dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Clsa Americas analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35.
