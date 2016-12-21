Full Year: Buhler Industries' Sales Up 11%, Net Earnings Improve 150%
FULL YEAR: BUHLER INDUSTRIES' SALES UP 11%, NET EARNINGS IMPROVE 150% Dec. 30, 2016 Source: Buhler Industries news release To view the complete report, click here. Revenue for the year was $274.1 million, up $28.4 million from 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC