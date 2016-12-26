Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts
Shares of Flowers Foods Inc. have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
