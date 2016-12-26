Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Receives Ave...

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Shares of Flowers Foods Inc. have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec 1 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec 1 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... Aug '16 joannabox 1
How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,895 • Total comments across all topics: 277,369,953

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC