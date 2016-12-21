Contender Dogs Unsafe At Any Speed, Except Holly Energy
Despite ten to twenty-four annual dividend increases, only 24% of dividend Contender dogs showed safe margins of cash flow to sustain their payouts as of 12/21/16. 10 of 41 Dividend Contender dogs paid dividends regarded as safe because their free cash flow yield exceeded dividend yield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC