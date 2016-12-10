Aust shares hit fresh 2016 high

The Age

The share market has hit a new high for the year as the seasonal Santa Claus rally rolled on despite negative leads from Wall Street. The benchmark S&P ASX/200 index closed 0.54 per cent higher at 5,643.9 on Thursday, with the biggest gains coming from the consumer staples and telecommunications sectors and from the heavyweight financial stocks.

