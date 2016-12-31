Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec 1
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC