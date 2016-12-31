Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) ...

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period.

