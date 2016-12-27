Admiral Group plc (ADM) Stock Rating ...

Admiral Group plc (ADM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,620 target price on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec 1 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec 1 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... Aug '16 joannabox 1
How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,859

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC