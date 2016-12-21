AB Mauri to acquire Specialty Blending Co.
AB Mauri North America, a leader in yeast and bakery ingredient products and solutions, has reached an agreement to acquire the business and assets of Specialty Blending Co., LLC a bread and sweet goods mix manufacturer located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a subsidiary of Flowers Foods, Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017. Financial terms are not disclosed.
