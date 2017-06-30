UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3
July 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,328 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * IAG: Some British Airways cabin crew began a two-week strike on Saturday in a prolonged pay dispute, risking further brand damage and travel disruption, although the airline said most passengers would be able to fly.
