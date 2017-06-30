The day that GE "refused to draw the color line"

Students make their way around campus at Union College on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Schenectady, N.Y. Students make their way around campus at Union College on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Schenectady, N.Y. The front page of the June 18, 1917 Times Union that featured a story about machinists striking over the employment of a Union College student, Wendell King. The front page of the June 18, 1917 Times Union that featured a story about machinists striking over the employment of a Union College student, Wendell King.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.