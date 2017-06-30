Sikorsky, U.S. Army agree to $3.8 billion Black Hawk deal

Sikorsky Aircraft President Jeffrey P. Pino speaks during a 2008 ceremony marking the signing of multi-year VII contracts for H-60 Black Hawk and Seahawk helicopters for the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. less Sikorsky Aircraft President Jeffrey P. Pino speaks during a 2008 ceremony marking the signing of multi-year VII contracts for H-60 Black Hawk and Seahawk helicopters for the ... more STRATFORD - The U.S. government has ordered 257 H-60 Black Hawk helicopters from Sikorsky Aircraft in a five-year deal valued at $3.8 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.