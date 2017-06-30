Senate panel wants to fund Air Force ...

Senate panel wants to fund Air Force light-attack planes

19 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

An upcoming Air Force competition that includes two Wichita-built military planes has taken on more importance following actions by a Senate panel. The Senate Armed Services Committee earmarked $1.2 billion for the purchase of light-attack/observation aircraft in its version of the fiscal year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act.

Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

