Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC
Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 103.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period.
