L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,778 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 29
|sdwayne
|5,496
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun '17
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC