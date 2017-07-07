Head-To-Head Comparison: Textron

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and Textron are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitabiliy, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation. This table compares Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and Textron's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.