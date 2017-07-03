Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average ...
Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
