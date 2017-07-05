Australian air force starts using Haw...

Australian air force starts using Hawk advanced jet trainers from BAE

17 hrs ago Read more: UPI

The Royal Australian Air Force has begun flight training operations using the latest version of the Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer. The Hawk AJT has received a number of digital upgrades and can simulate radar and electronic warfare attacks, BAE Systems announced on Wednesday.



