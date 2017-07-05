Australian air force starts using Hawk advanced jet trainers from BAE
The Royal Australian Air Force has begun flight training operations using the latest version of the Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer. The Hawk AJT has received a number of digital upgrades and can simulate radar and electronic warfare attacks, BAE Systems announced on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 29
|sdwayne
|5,496
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun '17
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC