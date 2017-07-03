Air Force kicks off $409M air engine power contract with Lockheed award
The Air Force has started awards of positions on a potential seven-year, $409 million contract to build thermal, power and control technologies for use on air platforms and engines. Lockheed Martin won the first spot on the Next Generation Thermal, Power, and Controls program that received seven proposals, the Defense Department said Friday.
