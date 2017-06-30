4 Things You Must Do To Protect Your ...

4 Things You Must Do To Protect Your Portfolio From The Next Crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

In other words, We are talking here about a compounding return rate of almost 15% per year during this period. Unfortunately, while the market doubled, the average P/E ratio keeps going up, leading me to think there is some bubble growing up: In the light of both graphs, it seems obvious the market is going all the way up for the wrong reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Jun 29 sdwayne 5,496
News General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste... Jun 12 Fred 1
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun '17 Ex GE Fanucer 18
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) Mar '17 joe in pa 48
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar '17 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC